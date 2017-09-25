Imaginations run wild on Roald Dahl Day

In honour of Roald Dahl Day, Calderdale schools celebrated the author’s work with a day of fun.

Pupils from Calder Primary School had a fun day dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl characters.

Roald Dahl Day YPO competition winners from Sowerby Village CE (VC) Primary School. From left to right: Elise Williams (9), Olivia Kitcher (9), Isabella Harding (9) and teacher, Miss Gledhill.

Students took part in a live “draw along” with Quentin Blake, shared their favourite stories and designed BFG dream jars.

Sowerby Village CE (VC) Primary School was named as the winner of a competition by public sector buying organisation YPO. The competition aimed to create educational lesson plans and resources on each of the world-famous author’s best-known stories

Children from year five were named as the winners and were very excited to receive their prize, a one-of-a-kind Imagination Box.

The box was filled with creative resources for the students including craft materials, dressing up outfits, books and games to help pupils engage in Roald Dahl-themed and curriculum-based activities.

Form teacher, Miss Chelsea Gledhill, said: “We have some very keen Roald Dahl fans here at Sowerby Village CE so when I heard about YPO’s Roald Dahl Day competition, I did my utmost to ensure we had the best chance of winning!

“Roald Dahl stories really capture children’s imaginations and promote creative writing and reading skills so anything we can do to enhance that, while working in line with the curriculum, is a positive move. The children have had a wonderful week getting stuck into fascinating science experiments and letting their storytelling minds run wild with fun reading and writing workshops: it’s a fantastically fun way to celebrate the works of this much-loved author.”