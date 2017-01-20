New system creates GCSE league table shake up in Calderdale

A new method of ranking schools introduced by the Government has shaken up the secondary school league tables in Calderdale this year.

Calder High School, Mytholmroyd, has topped the latest tables, published yesterday by the Department for Education, with a new ranking system called Progress 8.

Principal Andrew Fisher, with students at North Halifax Grammar, top of the GCSE school league table in Calderdale

The new system, which was introduced last year, compares the progress students make throughout their time at secondary school, from year seven to GCSE, over eight key subjects.

It was introduced to see if schools are helping all of their students progress and achieve the best results they can.

Head teacher of Calder High, Anthony Guise, said: “As a school we are over the moon.

“This is what we have been working towards, it’s a massive achievement and it’s thanks to the staff, students and parents.

“It’s the results the kids deserve.”

Trinity Academy was second for Progress 8 in Calderdale, with Park Lane Learning Trust at the bottom of the table.

The league table, which is based on last summer’s GCSE exam results, also ranks schools on the number of students achieving five A*-C grades, including English and maths.

In this criteria, North Halifax Grammar School maintained the top position.

The school, which topped the table last year, had 99 per cent of its students achieve the traditional benchmark figure.

Principal Andrew Fisher said: “We are delighted with the results.

“They were a great group of kids last year and it rewards the hard work by the staff, students and parents.

“The school ethos is collaboration and cooperation and the results show that the staff, students and parents work well as a team.

“It’s always great to have good news, there’s so little of it in education these days.”

The Crossley Heath School came in close second with 97 per cent of students gaining five A*-C grades including English and maths.

As a borough, the number of Calderdale students achieving the benchmark figure was 80.2 per cent - well above the national average of 53.5 per cent.

Park Lane Learning Trust was bottom of the table, with 18 per cent of students achieving five A*-C grades including English and maths.

Three schools which have shown notable increases in the past year include Brighouse High, which has jumped from the bottom half of the table into top six with an increase of eight per cent.

Hipperholme Grammar School maintained its third position from last year as the number of students achieving the benchmark figure increased by seven per cent

As well as coming top of the Progress 8 table, Calder High is now in the top five for students achieving five A*-C grades including English and maths, an increase of three per cent on the previous year.