School life: Excitement for new building at Todmorden High

On Wednesday 29 March, key members of staff attended a pre-construction meeting with a number of contractors, including our architect and representatives from Calderdale council, in preparation for the commencement of key building work on the site.

Also on Wednesday, groundworks began for the build, starting with the removal of tree stumps and preparation of land for foundations.

We are extremely excited about this huge step towards the new building, and will keep you updated as works progress. We will let you know how to get updates on this exciting project on our Twitter (@todmordenhigh) and other social media sites.