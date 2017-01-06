Song for Christmas - time for YOU to decide

The time has come for you to decide the winner of The Halifax Courier’s Song for Christmas competition.

Sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, the contest saw some absolutely fantastic entries as pupils across Calderdale sang their hearts out.

Song for Christmas, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax

Every school put a massive effort into their songs and we hope you enjoyed watching them as they were uploaded on to the website.

To vote for your favourite school, simply fill out the attached coupon and post it back to us.

There’s some fantastic prizes up for grabs for the winning schools.

Harveys of Halifax has kindly offered to award £250 for the school in first place, £150 for second place and £100 for third place.

Tracy Harvey, managing director at Harveys, said: “It’s the third year we have sponsored Song for Christmas and it’s always really, really lovely to be involved with it.”

Your voting coupons are available in this week’s Halifax Courier and must be returned to use by January 20.

Entries received after the closing date will not be valid.