Stagecoach Halifax welcomes talented new Principal

Performing Arts School, Stagecoach Halifax, has welcomed a talented musician and director as its new school Principal.

Oleksandra Antonova, a performing arts veteran with 15 years of outstanding teaching experience, has taken on the role as the new Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Halifax, to inspire the next generation of budding young performers.

Bringing a wealth of creative experience to the role, Oleksandra has worked with talented performers around Europe and been involved in many productions as a director. A classically trained pianist and singer, she studied at the National University of Arts (Ukraine), graduating with honours in Music and Instrumental Education, Conducting and the Teaching of Singing.

Amongst an impressive array of ‘CV’ highlights, Oleksandra has sung at the Royal Albert Hall (London), as well as countless venues across the continent. She teaches at Clarendon Sixth Form College and takes over the Halifax Principal position whilst continuing to work as singing teacher for Stagecoach Leeds Alwoodley and Stagecoach Chesterfield.

Oleksandra says, “I began working for Stagecoach in 2015 and have loved every minute of it! It is an inspirational initiative that positively impacts thousands of children and I am buzzing with excitement at the opportunity of implementing my own unique teaching techniques and teaching strategies.

“We have been extremely busy planning the year’s curriculum and activities, building a strong, creative syllabus that will challenge the talented children of Halifax, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

"We’ll be performing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s at the West End next year and also performing ‘Beauty and The Beast’ at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax to top off the year. Watch this space for some of the exciting events we have in store.”