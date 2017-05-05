Teamwork at heart of success

there is plenty to celebrate at Brighouse High School following the results of its latest Ofsted inspection.

After the visit, which took place on March 22, the education watchdog graded it as a school which continues to be “good”.

The school’s last inspection was in May 2012 and the report commented that since then “new and improved monitoring and evaluation systems for pupils’ progress have impacted positively on learning for pupils”.

It also mentions that pupils are polite and courteous to each other and staff, and they engage enthusiastically with their learning.

The report found the sixth form to be effective and that students have benefitted from improved teaching and are making better progress than in the past.

The inspector wrote: “Older pupils talked positively about having opportunities to take on responsibility.”

Head teacher Liz Cresswell said: “We were pleased with the positive outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“The comments in the report reflect our school community accurately and it is clear that inspectors identified the strength of the Brighouse High team work which underpins our continuing success and allows us to support our students to be happy and successful learners.”

Ofsted said that the school should now work on diminishing any differences between the progress of disadvantaged pupils in mathematics compared with all pupils nationally.

The school should also do more to challenge the most able pupils through the sharing of good teaching practice.