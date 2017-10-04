Grot spots tackled in Brighouse as part of campaign

Grot spots, vandalised buildings and overgrown hedges were tackled in Brighouse as part of a campaign to make Calderdale safer, cleaner and greener.

Calderdale Council and partners including West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Together Housing, stepped up their daily work and took part in four days of action in the town.

A four day clean up operation was held in Brighouse as part of Calderdale Council campaign (Picture: Calderdale Council)

Activities included cleaning subways, removing graffiti, clearing up fallen leaves and cutting back overgrown vegetation.

Teams also be visited businesses to conduct random commercial waste and food hygiene inspections, as well as checking licenses and carrying out vehicle speed checks.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Councillor Daniel Sutherland, said: “We want to tackle the issues that matter most to residents, and these days of action will target problems that residents have highlighted, like litter, dog fouling and graffiti, as well as focusing on cleaning up grot spots around the town.”

There are further days of action planned throughout the year in other towns and villages in Calderdale. Keep an eye on www.calderdale.gov.uk or follow #CleanCdale on twitter for updates.

Team in Thornton Square (Picture: Calderdale Council)

(Video courtesy of Calderdale Council)