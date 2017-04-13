Hope for fun RSPCA Pooch Fest to stop dog fouling in Stainland Park

all two legged and four legged friends are invited by The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch’s ‘Pooch Fest’ in conjunction with Calderdale Council.

The festival will run from 11am to 3pm on April 22 at Stainland Recreational Ground to raise vital funds for the charity as well as try to prevent dog fouling in the local park.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator said: “We really can’t wait to host our brand new doggy festival in partnership with Calderdale Council.

“We’ll have lots of fun activities on the day, with a fun dog show, have-a-go agility ring and plenty of interesting stalls and games for both humans and pups to enjoy!”

The branch hopes that with the support of the local public they can raise awareness of their charity and raise funds whilst having fun with the community.

The event also aims to help educate local dog owners on the importance of cleaning up after your pet pooches and responsible pet ownership.

Fay said: “As well as all of the fun activities on the day, our friends at environmental health will be attending to hand out free doggy bags!

“We’re hoping this will help to prevent fouling on the grounds of Stainland Rec and also keep the park clean and safe for all of the Stainland community to enjoy.”

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and District Branch are a completely self-funding branch of the National RSPCA and rely on public donations to keep doors of the animal centre open.

For more information on the event, visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk.