Vote for Warley Road Primary School to bag grant

Warley Road Primary School has been shortlisted to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The Halifax school are looking to develop a Greenfingers Greenhouse and Healthy Herb Garden which would allow them to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs and share it with the local community.

Sue Preston, Teaching Assistants Manager at the school, said: “We currently have two playgrounds but have no green space.

“Our proposal would be to develop an area of the playground to house a greenhouse structure in which we can grow our own produce, alongside developing a herb garden, which the local community can access through a ‘pick your own’ scheme.”

The initiative sees Tesco working with environmental charity Groundwork to offer grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 to develop local outdoor community projects. The money for the grants has been raised through the 5p bag charge.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Mrs Preston said: “The long term benefits of this project would be incredibly beneficial to our children in promoting healthy living. Through growing our own produce we can work with children, parents and the local community to promote fresh, healthy food choices and encourage community cooking events. We would ask you for your vote to help us to achieve our goals.”

Voting is open until January 28 and Tesco customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.