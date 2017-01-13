Watch the weather forecast here as wintry downfall hits the borough

Calderdale was shivering today as more wintry weather hit the region overnight.

According to the Met Office, a bright, cold start to the weekend is forecast before milder conditions and some rain arrived from the west, preceded by some snow.

The snow predicted for today was expected to clear during the morning.

Nationwide, heavy snow was lying across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England yesterday, causing major transport delays. Police warned of dangerous driving conditions throughout the weekend, due to ice, snow and heavy rain.