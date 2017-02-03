Former Halifax high school transformed for new TV drama

If you’ve been past the old St Catherine’s School in North Halifax, you might have noticed it looks a little bit different...

Film crews have moved in to the former high school as filming for a television series gets underway.

It’s thought scenes for a new primetime drama The ABC are being filmed there and signs for ‘Ackley Bridge College’ now adorn the school.

The drama, created by award-winning writer Ayub Khan Din, who penned East is East, will take a look at life in a fictional multicultural secondary school.

We caught up with producer Lawrence Till, whose credits include Shameless and Mr Selfridge, when the show was first announced and you can read the interview here.

It’s not the first time the school has featured on television. Legendary actor Henry Winkler, better known as “The Fonz” in the 1970s sitcom Happy Days, filmed at the school for CBBC drama series Hank Zipzer.



