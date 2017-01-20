Give rugby a try at Halifax Ladies RUFC open training session

Halifax Ladies RUFC team is holding an open training session tomorrow (January 21).

The session is part of a wider Rugby Football Union campaign to grow the women’s game.

Clubs across the country are taking part and running sessions called ‘Pitch up and Play’. They are designed to introduce people to the basics of rugby in a fun session, with no commitment - just an opportunity to give it a go.

Team captain Verity Smith said: “Rugby has a place for everybody and every shape and size, all as important as each other and is one of the most inclusive team sports.

“Our players vary widely in size, age and experience but we are a team and foremost a family. Playing rugby brings benefits for both physical and mental wellbeing.

“It keeps us fit and it helps us to unwind from the stresses in our lives, gives you a space to challenge yourself to do things you never imagined you were capable of.”

The session will run at Ovenden Park from 10.30am until 12 noon. For more information email Halifaxladiesrufc@gmail.com

