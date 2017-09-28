Halifax named as Tour de Yorkshire 2018 host town

Halifax has been named as one of the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

The announcement has been made today by organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sport Organisation.

Three other new host towns have also been revealed for the Tour.

The full routes of the four stages will also be revealed at the Piece Hall on December 5.

Nicky Chance Thompson, the chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, said: "

"The timing is brilliant with the redevelopment of the Piece Hall to become the stage to put on such a significant, international event.

Tour de Yorkshire 2017 as it passed through Halifax

"There has been high excitement and I am just delighted that the Tour de Yorkshire have considered the Piece Hall for such an iconic event - it is incredible."

It was announced last week that race would be extended to four days in 2018 after its phenomenal success over the last three years.

In response to the announcement from Welcome to Yorkshire about hosts for starts and finishes in the Tour de Yorkshire 2018, Councillor Tim Swift, the Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that Halifax has been announced as a start/finish in the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire. We’ve been lucky enough to host the race through the borough twice and it’s a real testament to Calderdale’s appeal as a cycling destination that we’re able to play an even bigger part in the race in 2018.

“The TDY is a great boost for tourism in Calderdale as well as bringing economic and community benefits.

Host towns and cities for the Tour de Yorkshire 2018

“Every year the Tour de Yorkshire grows in popularity and with the race extending from three days to four in 2018, it’s incredibly exciting that Calderdale will have such a important role to play.”

The Shibden Wall featured in the Tour de Yorkshire 2017 Cycling’s world governing body the UCI confirmed the decision on with the four-day Tour de Yorkshire being included on their 2018 Europe Tour calendar between Thursday May 3 and Sunday May 6.

The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will also double in size next year, increasing from one to two days on Thursday May 3 and 4.

In 2015, Halifax was named as one of start or finish points for last year's race.

However, when the detailed route was revealed Halifax had been removed with councillors and the Halifax MP Holly Lynch demanding answers why the town was no longer on the list.

This year’s event was broadcast live in 180 countries and a record 2.2 million fans lined the route.