Help when you most need it

Age UK Todmorden has helped people claim £30,000 entitled to them of previously unclaimed benefits in just four months.

The sum is an indication advice it can offer older townspeople at the charity’s fully refurbished Burnley Road premises.

This includes space where issues can now be discussed in privacy, said service manager Alexandra Boyle at a special party to mark the office’s re-opening.

“Now we have the private space people can come and talk to us about many things, including matters like debt crisis, fuel poverty or loneliness and not feel as if they are in the public gaze,” she said.

Help is available on a range of matters and people can just call in between 10am and noon, Monday to Friday. If the matter is more challenging, an appointment can be made for a later date. “For example, in the last quarter we have helped people claim £30,000 in unclaimed benefits in Todmorden,” she said.

Alexandra stressed Age UK Todmorden could only offer advice on pension age benefits. They can also help older people write letters, complete administration, make phone calls to organisations like Calderdale Council and deal with matters such as social care.

They need some new blood, she said, with trustee posts to be filled. “Anyone over age 18 can apply and we would like younger people to come forward,” she said. If you can help, call 01706 817926.

Age UK Todmorden is Mayor of Todmorden Christine Potter’s chosen charity and she said it was an essential source of advice when it was most needed. “No-one particularly wants to think of themselves as old, but can be all at sea when something goes wrong,” she said.