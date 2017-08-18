Investigators still trying to find cause of town centre blaze one week on

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators are still trying to find the cause of a town centre blaze more than a week after the incident.

Fire crews from 15 different stations tackled the blaze at the Game store in Southgate on August 9.

Fire at the Game store in Southgate, Halifax (photo West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service)

At the height of the incident 80 firefighters were in attendance.

Businesses hit by a Halifax town centre blaze received support from Calderdale Council to get their shops open as soon as possible.

Clean up work has been ongoing at the Game store. Neighbouring businesses Paw Prints and Caffe Nero also suffered some smoke and water damage as firefighters had to gain access through the shops to tackle the fire.

Structural engineers were called onto the site to ensure the building was made safe.

A spokesperson for the WYFRS said the fire investigation are still ongoing.