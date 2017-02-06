It’s take off for Runway 2017

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to become a model?

We’re now looking for entrants to our annual Runway event when one lucky girl will walk off with a bagful of goodies and an introduction to modelling course with a local professional model company.

Runway is a collaboration between the Courier, Harveys of Halifax and Morton Gledhill - The Fashion Team and is now in its fifth year.

The big event takes place on the night of the Spring and Summer women’s fashion launch at Harveys in March when entrants will model the latest styles from a host of designer labels in front of an audience of 100 or more.

Experience of modelling is not necessary as all entrants will be taught the basics before the show by Morton Gledhill principal Bernadette Gledhill.

And on the night there will be professional hair and make-up stylists to make sure you have the look when your turn comes.

Last year’s event was won by hairdresser Natasha Maude, aged 21, who followed in the footsteps of students Isla Rowe, 17, and Chloe Lockley-Middleton, 19, and shopworker Dita Krona, 26.

They each won a voucher for £250 from Harveys, an introduction to modelling course and a fashion shoot with a Courier photographer to help start their portfolio.

“This really is a wonderful opportunity for young women who would like to see if they have what it takes to be a model,” said Bernadette Gledhill.

Added Tony Murray of Harveys: “I think the competition and our annual fashion event complement one another perfectly.”