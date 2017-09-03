M62 lanes shut after serious accident

The M62 was closed both ways this evening after a serious accident.

Highways England said that the motorway was shut between junction 33 at Knottingley and junction 34 at Whitley Bridge after 3.30pm.

This was reportedly due to a collision between a car and a lorry, but some sources have said it was a single vehicle accident.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has attended the scene as part of a large operation involving North and West Yorkshire fire services and North Yorkshire Police.

It is understood that four people were injured and were taken to hospital.

The eastbound lanes have since re-opened, while westbound lanes between junction 33 and 34 are still closed for a North Yorkshire Police investigation.

Drivers are being urged by Highways England to plan ahead. A diversion is in place.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperon said; "Single vehicle road traffic collision. Selby, Goole and Pontefract fire and rescue crews in attendance.

"Crews have released two casualties from vehicle using cutting equipment. Remaining on scene assisting paramedics."