Marathon effort for Royal British Legion

THIS SUNDAY, thousands from across the country will pack onto the streets of the capital for this year’s London Marathon.

People will run for fun, fitness, and in some cases, family. That’s the case for one Halifax woman who will take part for a cause close to her heart.

Holly Maddocks, 24, a bank HR advisor, is raising money for the Royal British Legion. Her father, Kevin Whitley, 59, was in the regular military for 14 years until 1989.

With them he went on three tours of duty to Northern Ireland and had postings to Gibraltar and Belize. After this, he had varied military jobs and now trains potential officers who are in university.

“Coming from a military family and having three serving members of the British Army in my family, the work this amazing charity does is very close to my heart,” said Holly.

As well as her dad, Holly has her brothers Karl, 32, and Gavin, 30, in the Royal Engineers and says: “So now it’s my turn to give something back to them and say thank you for supporting our armed forces.. We have done numerous fundraising events over the previous few months including bake sales and dress down days at work.”

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Holly-Maddocks.”