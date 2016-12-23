‘Once in a lifetime’ - Sowerby Bridge chef Matt misses out on Masterchef: The Professionals title

A Sowerby Bridge chef who reached the finals of a TV cookery contest said he would look back on the experience fondly, despite missing out on the title.

Matt Healy, 33, was one of the three finalists in BBC Two’s Masterchef: The Professionals but was pipped at the post by last night by Gary Maclean.

Matt said: “So many experiences, so many people I’ve met. The whole thing has just been once in a lifetime so I’ll look back on it with really fond memories and lots of excitement. I really will.”

Challenges completed by the chef included taking over the running of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Norway alongside the other finalists and cooking for 28 heavyweights of the industry.

Matt studied at the Thomas Danby Catering College in Leeds and works as a development chef for catering firm Rational.