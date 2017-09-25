Penguins play cupid as Halifax man p-p-picks up a fiancee

Sealife Scarborough’s resident Humboldt penguins helped to play cupid this weekend as their enclosure was the site of a proposal for a Halifax couple.

With the help of centre staff and the penguins, Michael Bellfield proposed to his girlfriend Sarah Swan during the 12 o’clock penguin feed on the walkway which crosses their enclosure.

The Halifax couple visited the centre with Sarah’s parents. After the animal care team began feeding the penguins, another member of staff appeared carrying a sign which read, ‘Sarah, Will You Marry Me?’

Under the gaze of Sarah’s parents and the centre’s guests, Michael then dropped down to one knee and presented Sarah with her engagement ring.

Michael said after the proposal: “I am glad that I chose Sealife to propose as it was something different and all well organised. My now fiancée had no idea. She was well and truly surprised but so happy.”

The centre’s 24 Humboldt penguins were there to witness the lovely occasion, and Skipper waddled over to the couple to wish his congratulations and steal the limelight in a few photos.

Corinne Macdonald, marketing manager for the centre said, “It was a really special occasion and we were thrilled Michael chose to propose here at the centre.

"On behalf of all the staff here at Sea Life Scarborough, we would like to congratulate the couple and wish them well in their future as husband and wife.”