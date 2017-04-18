Plea for support as future of Todmorden Carnival is ‘under threat’

The organisers of the Todmorden Carnival say the future of the event may be in jeopardy because of a lack of support.

The day, which helps to raise money for a number of charities, was relaunched in 1953 and has steadily grown over the years.

But the group behind the carnival say they fear for its future after being told by pubs and schools that they do not have the time or volunteers to get involved.

A spokesperson said: “We know it is hard to get unpaid volunteers and to find the time - if we all thought that way there would be nothing in Todmorden.”

They are now urging people to join in the carnival, which will be held on Saturday, May 27.

The day will have a theme of ‘pop stars’ and it is free to enter the parade.

Cash prizes are also up for grabs for the best fancy dress costume, best decorated floats and vehicles, tug of war and more.

It’s free for charity stalls and there will be plenty of entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

For more information, email todmordencarnival@live.co.uk, call 07778614128 or visit www.todmordencarnival.com