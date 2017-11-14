Police appeal for witnesses after woman seriously injured in M62 crash

Police are appealing for information following a crash on the M62 near to Junction 24 that left a woman seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 7pm on Saturday evening, as a silver Audi A4 travelling eastbound between Junction 24 and 25 towards Brighouse collided with a barrier near to the hard shoulder, before coming to rest on a grass verge.

A 26-year old woman from Greater Manchester was treated by paramedics before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

She is being treated for serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision, but no other persons were injured.

The carriage way was closed to allow collision investigators to conduct their enquiries and was re-opened shortly after midnight.

A 32-year-old man, also from Greater Manchester, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released.

Anyone who may have driving along the M62 and saw the vehicle in the time before the incident, or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 13170528105.