Calderdale Council 'fully prepared' for Storm Aileen

Calderdale Council has said it has everything in place to deal with the disruption and the aftermath of what Storm Aileen might bring.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "We’re fully prepared for the high winds and rain forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning.

"Our forestry and safer, cleaner, greener teams are on standby 24/7 as a precaution and we’re continuing to make preparations and monitor weather conditions.

Highways England has also issued a warning to drivers and advice to avoid certain roads in Calderdale and the county.

