Calderdale Council 'fully prepared' for Storm Aileen

Calderdale Council has said it has everything in place to deal with the disruption and the aftermath of what Storm Aileen might bring.
A spokesperson for the Council said: "We’re fully prepared for the high winds and rain forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning.
"Our forestry and safer, cleaner, greener teams are on standby 24/7 as a precaution and we’re continuing to make preparations and monitor weather conditions.
Highways England has also issued a warning to drivers and advice to avoid certain roads in Calderdale and the county.
For more advice and possible disruptions to services in Calderdale
