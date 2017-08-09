National expert to protect welfare of Calderdale's children

A national expert will be leading the Calderdale Safeguarding Board to protect the welfare of children in the borough.

Professor of Social Work at Leeds Beckett University, Nick Frost will take up the role in September 2017.

A qualified and registered social worker, Professor Frost gained 15 years’ experience in local authorities before moving into an academic career.

On his appointment as the new Chair of the Calderdale Safeguarding Children Board (CSCB), Professor Nick Frost said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role. As a social worker and academic I have worked with children and young people for all of my adult life, experience which I hope will be useful in working together with partner organisations across Calderdale.

“We face a period of great change as the Children and Social Work Act 2017 is implemented. I am confident that we can utilise this process of change to ensure that children and young people in Calderdale are actively heard and effectively safeguarded.”

Professor Frost has also acted as an advisor and referee for the British government and for the governments of the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Denmark.

He was appointed Chair of North Yorkshire Safeguarding Children Board in 2012.

He has been Professor of Social Work (Childhood, children and families) at Leeds Beckett University since 2007 and has published books and articles on social work practice with families and children.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Councillor Megan Swift said: “Safeguarding children and young people in Calderdale is our priority and I’m delighted by Nick’s appointment as the Chair of our Safeguarding Board as he is amply qualified to take up the post.

“Children’s Services in Calderdale is going from strength to strength and we have received national recognition for our safeguarding. Nick’s involvement will ensure we continue to make excellent progress.”

Calderdale Safeguarding Children Board is a partnership body that is independent of all the organisations that work with children, young people and their families in Calderdale.

Local Safeguarding Children Boards are a statutory body which is responsible for making sure that all organisations and people who work with children and young people are able to safeguard them properly and protect them from harm.