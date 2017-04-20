Prestigious award win for Calderdale College

Calderdale college has achieved a top award at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2017 during a special year.

The college achieved the Order of Distinction award, awarded when a venue gains 21 consecutive Gold awards, in the prestigious annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

They will be presented with the award during a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel in July.

Ray Newell, Health and Safety Manager at Calderdale College said: “The College is delighted to once again receive this award. This is the 21st year of achieving the Gold Award standard enabling the College to achieve the Order of Distinction and is an indictment of the efforts of all the College staff in maintaining and delivering Health and Safety across the Campus.”

The award was achieved during a special year for family-safety charity RoSPA, as it celebrates its centenary.

Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types internationally, judges consider entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.”

