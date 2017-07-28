Putting the ‘green’ back into Skircoat

A retired architect has drawn up a scheme which would allow part of Skircoat Green to live up to the last part of its name, when funds would allow.

David Greenwood, of Dudwell Lane, Halifax, outlined his proposal at a recent Ward Forum meeting .

Mr Greenwood, 77, who has recently moved into the area, says the difference in the approaches of Skircoat Green is striking.

“Coming in from town, past Savile Park, you see wide compact verges, mature trees and fine houses before arriving at the compact little shopping area on Skircoat Green Road,” he said.

“However, approaching from either Dudwell Lane or Copley Lane, you can be met by traffic heading towards you from several directions at once, all negotiating the triangle, before you enter ‘The Cutting’, also known as the wind tunnel by locals.

“There you will see a long line of parked cars on each side, the pavements strewn with litter and worse, and the massively high stone walls towering over - mostly in muted shades of grey, buff and brown. Hardly Skircoat ‘Green’ - surely it doesn’t have to look so grim?” he said.

Mr Greenwood’s design would turn it into a green avenue, he believes. Just picture it - the concrete triangle replaced by a grassed and planted roundabout, a specimen tree at its centre. Two lines of trees forming the ‘avenue’, with pale green leaves and white flowers every spring. Lots more greenery cascading down the wallks. “Finally, perhaps a couple of refuges along this ‘Skircoat Green Avenue’ to provide a safer crossing, as well as discouraging the ‘boy racers’. Wouldn’t that lighten, enliven and transform The Cutting?” he said.

Mr Greenwood’s sketches are available to see on the community website, www.skircoatgreen.org.uk, and you can register your support there.

He said The Cutting dated back to the 19th century - previously it had an almost medieval appearance with houses on top of it.

It was cut to allow trams to come through to a terminus - they could not climb the hill. “There was a lot of interest at the ward forum - but there will be financial restraints,” he said.