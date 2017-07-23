Reunion dinner for team who cycled the length of British Isles

Cyclists and members of the support crew of the ‘Cycle for Work’ project held a reunion dinner at Julio’s in Halifax this week to mark four years since the completion of the successful project.

The project was a 900 mile cycle ride along the length of the British Isles to raise funds for unemployed young people.

The Cycle for Work project raised over £150,000 and enabled 25 young people to start apprenticeships in Halifax.

One of the riders, Martin Haigh said: “The cyclists trained really hard for the event and we were supported on the ride by an amazing backup crew. We also had an extended team back at base looking after social media, marketing and press releases. Through those combined efforts and our innovative project, we have made a real difference to the lives of 25 young people.

“This is a real investment in our community and I would like to thank everybody, including our families, connected to the project for working so hard to change the lives of others”.