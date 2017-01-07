Share views on housing project

The Calder Valley Community Land Trust has fixed a date for its public consultation on a proposed affordable housing project in Hebden Bridge.

Those interested in discussing how to bring back housing to the High Street are invited to go along to the consultation session, at the Methodist Church Hall at 10.30am on Saturday, January 14.

Bauman Lyons, architects for the project, will be there as well as trustees of the Community Land Trust.

Dave Nugent, one of the trustees, said: “There has been talk in the community for many years of the need for more affordable housing in Hebden Bridge, particularly to provide homes for local young people, and we now have a real opportunity to begin to turn hopes and ideas into reality.”

The trust hopes to find out if local people are interested in co-housing type arrangements. They enable people to have individual homes, but share some communal features.

Mr Nugent added: “High Street is our most ambitious project yet and because unlike commercial developers we aren’t doing this to make profits we intend to do all we can to make sure that the houses which are built are those which local people want to see.

“The emphasis will be on rented houses at affordable rents, although we are also considering shared equity houses.”

A small development of independent living bungalows in Walsden is also being worked on at the moment.

Visit www.caldervalleyclt.org.uk for more information.