SLIDESHOW: CBeebies stars delight families at Eureka

Families flocked to Eureka Children’s Museum in Halifax to take part in a special celebration of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, an exciting new collaboration between CBeebies and Northern Ballet.

The BBC brought its Dancing Beebies extravaganza to the museum with youngsters able to take part in dance workshops run by Northern Ballet Families also got to see an exclusive preview screening of the special adaptation of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ before it is shown on CBeebies on April 16.