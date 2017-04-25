Special tractor tribute to remember Harry, 18, after his tragic death

A touching tribute in memory of a much-loved teenager who tragically died last year has been unveiled in a poignant ceremony.

Popular Harry Perry-Norcliffe, 18, from Stainland, was killed in a car crash in Greetland in October 2016.

Harry's Tractor memorial at Bowling Green School, Stainland.

His death rocked the community and in the days following the devastating crash, hundreds of floral tributes and messages were left at the scene on Saddleworth Road.

But following a massive fundraising campaign, a permanent memorial to Harry now stands in the playground of his old school, Bowling Green Primary School in Stainland.

Thousands of pounds was raised to build the memorial - a huge play centre in the shape of a tractor - at the school.

Allison Deighton, deputy head at the school, helped to coordinate fundraising efforts.

She said: “Stainland is very much a farming community and from a very young age Harry loved tractors so we just thought it was really fitting.

“I’m absolutely amazed. I’m really, really proud - it’s a wonderful memorial for a really, really special boy.”

The tractor, which was built by Halifax Construction and is named ‘Harry’, was unveiled on Monday to a huge round of applause from pupils and Harry’s family members, including his mum Caroline, twin sister Georgia and brother Louie.

Little ones began to use the tractor straight away, filling the playground with smiles and laughter.

Mrs Deighton, who taught “cheeky chappy” Harry when he was at Bowling Green Primary, said the memorial had brought the whole community together.

And because so much money was raised after Harry’s death, funds have also been donated to a number of charities including the Elland-based Overgate Hospice, Leeds Intensive Care Unit, British Heart Foundation, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the MS Society and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.