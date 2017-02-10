Spring Hall site is on the timetable for high school

“I feel like this is going to be our year.”

Those are the words of Martin Moorman, head of Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, as he looks to the future.

Representatives from Covea, with students Maddy and Jasper

It’s a future which looks bright for the school, as it takes another step towards realising its dream of opening a new sixth form college for pupils with special needs.

The Ravenscliffe@SpringHall project was launched in 2013, with the aim of alleviating overcrowding at the main Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College site at Skircoat Green.

The project has now gone out to tender, which means that in around five to eight weeks, a contractor will have been appointed.

It’s hoped the first spade will hit the ground in late spring or summer, with an aim of the building being open and ready for use by September 2018.

And if all goes to plan, the Spring Hall site could open as Ravenscliffe’s 25th anniversary celebrations get underway.

Mr Moorman said: “I feel totally optimistic and feel we have got to the point of no return.

“It has been very humbling to have the level of support that we have had. People have stuck with it.”

That support has being unyielding as the school’s own community, plus a number of businesses and organisations have helped with the huge fundraising effort.

Room sponsors for the new build include Rotary, Lloyds Banking Group, Covea, Leo Group and Sainsbury’s and the St James’s Place Foundation, which have all pledged their support.

Back in November last year, discount store B&M donated £20,000 out of the blue.

Offers of support from other companies and individuals who have heard about Ravenscliffe and the work it does are also in the pipeline. There are around six more rooms which could be sponsored. If you, or your organisation could help with the Spring Hall project please contact the school on 01422 358621.