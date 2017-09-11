Search

Todmorden Learning Centre meeting over Todmorden Community College business plan bid

Pictured at the Todmorden Learning Centre (TLC) stall at last week's Todmorden Food Festival are, from the left, local residents Kit Manasseh and his baby daughter Lorelei, Asia and Pam Barmby, and Georgia Cooper (seated)
A group hoping to submit a business plan to keep Todmorden Community College in public hands has a meeting on Tuesday evening and a family fundraiser event on Saturday, September 16.

Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub aims to create a National Learning Centre in the Calder Valley to provide marketable skills in natural building, agro-ecology and micro-generation and house some local services – including a children’s centre and a youth club, with any profits going into the development and maintenance of the facilities.

The group’s next meeting is on Tuesday, September 12, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Egg Factory, Victoria Road, Hebden Bridge, and everyone is invited to come along to the all-day fundraiser at the Golden Lion, Fielden Square, Todmorden, from 11am on Saturday, September 16, which includes a table top sale and performances from musicians and DJs.

Last Saturday TLC had a stall at Todmorden Food Festival.