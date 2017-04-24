Todmorden motorcyclist killed in crash named

A Todmorden motorcyclist who died following an accident on Sunday afternoon has been named by police as Sam Gelder.

The 28-year-old collided with a Toyota Landcruiser before hitting a Ford Fiesta on a country road in Burnley.

Traffic was busier than usual on The Long Causeway, Cliviger, as football fans made their way home following Burnley’s home match against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Manchester United fan Martin Jenkins from Halifax was travelling home in a friend’s car when he witnessed the accident at around 4.30pm, and immediately went to administer first aid.

The 37-year-old said: “It appeared that the motorcyclist hit the first car head on. I’ve done some first aid training so I went to help but it was clear the person was very badly injured.

“While I was giving first aid, a doctor who was also driving nearby, stopped to help. I’m very sorry to hear the person later died.”

Police confirmed Mr Gelder was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Walton from Lancashire Constabulary’s road policing unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“If you were in the area and think you might have seen something, please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 1055 of April 23.