Arriva North trains set for three-day strike in July

Trains are set to grind to a hall during a three-day strike by staff at Arriva Rail North.

The RMT union said the industrial action would be held on from Saturday, July 8, in a long-running dispute over staffing and driver-only trains.

The union wants a guarantee from rail bosses of a second member of staff on trains to protect safety.

It will be the fourth strike in the dispute at Arriva North, which operates Northern rail services.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The sheer intransigence of Arriva Rail North means that we have no option but to confirm a further round of strike action.

“The public, who support RMT’s campaign for a guarantee of a guard on their trains, will be appalled that Arriva Rail North have failed yet again to offer any kind of progress whatsoever in the talks and have instead opted to try and bulldoze through their plans regardless.”