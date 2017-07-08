Calderdale transport charity wins National Lottery funding

Community Transport Calderdale (CTC) has been awarded National Lottery funding to secure the future of its community car service for the next three years.

The money will be used to fund two salaried positions within the organisation to co-ordinate and promote the service throughout Calderdale. CTC offers a service where car drivers use their own vehicles to help elderly and vulnerable people access social and health appointments.

Steve Welsh, CEO of Community Transport Calderdale, said: “Our community car service provides an essential lifeline for those members of the community who may not be able to access public and private hire transport for a number of reasons.

“This service, provided by our fantastic group of volunteers, ensures that members maintain a level of independence and prevents isolation for many. The National Lottery have enabled us to carry on this great scheme for at least another three years, for which we are very grateful”.

A number of initiatives, in partnership with other organisations, will also be developed which will not only help people with transport but also create volunteering opportunities.

Pam Lonsdale, marketing and volunteer recruitment manager, said: “We are reliant on our fantastic group of volunteers who provide the service to others in the area. We are keen to hear from anybody who may be interested in helping.”