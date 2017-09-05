Flooding causes delays to trains through Todmorden

Flooding on the railway line is causing services to Todmorden to be severely delayed.
National Rail confirmed that flooding between Rochdale and Todmorden is causing disruption to trains between Manchester Victoria and Todmorden. As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 1.40pm. Passengers are being advised to check for details before they travel
