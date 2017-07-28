Train station car park development on track

Commuters are being encouraged to dump their cars and travel on the train after plans for development at Hebden Bridge station moved a step closer.

A report outlining the plansto extend the car park has been approved by the Investment Committee of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposals would create 46 new spaces, at ground level, to the east of the existing station car park.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins said: “Hebden Bridge’s station car park is in great demand, particularly amongst commuters, so I’m really pleased this project is going ahead. Catching the train to work supports our ‘Active Calderdale’ good-health agenda by reducing road congestion and thereby improving air quality.

“That’s why we are now pressing for further investment in station car parks right across the borough.”

The Council is working with Network Rail, which owns the land, to develop the scheme. Construction is likely to begin later this year and it is anticipated that the work will be completed by spring 2018.

The expansion is part of a wider £32 million package of rail station car park improvements across West Yorkshire.