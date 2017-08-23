Updated: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash blocks M62

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car, which blocked the M62 this afternoon.

An air ambulance landed at the scene of the crash on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 A644 Wakefield Road and junction 24 A629.

But the decision was taken to send the male motorcyclist, who is believed to have suffered shoulder and leg injuries, to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road.

The accident involved a Volkswagen Passat.

Both carriageways have now reopened.