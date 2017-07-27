Use great train and bus links to get to re-opening of Halifax Piece Hall

There is a huge amount of interest in the re-opening of Halifax’s historic Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day - Tuesday, August 1 - and people are being encouraged to use public transport to get there.

The gates will open on the £19m completed project at around 9.30am before Halifax para-athletics champion Hannah Cockroft rings the restored trading bell to start a new era in its history at 10am.

All are welcome to come along and enjoy a day which has lots of entertainment, the chance to explore new spaces, learn more about its fantastic history and get the first chance to shop in the restored units.

But if possible the Piece Hall team are encouraging visitors to use Halifax’s excellent bus and train links to get there and enjoy the day without the pressure of finding somewhere to park.

The town’s railway and bus stations are just a few minutes’ walk from the Piece Hall, with regular services from most parts of Calderdale and beyond.

markabol photography (@photobymarkabol) tweeted this super picture to us last night with the message: “Halifax Piece Hall Opening getting ever closer” https://www.blipfoto.com/entry/2336989136155575462

Use the link to see the full image and markabol’s other new daily photos on #blipfoto