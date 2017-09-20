Search

Vintage flyover as weekend hit heights

Heritage: Ellands Vintage Weekend included some classic modes of transports from bikes to cars - and a fly past by a historic Lancaster Bomber
Elland Vintage Weekend featured a rare and spectacular flyover from a Lancaster Bomber amid three days of celebrations.

The annual Vintage Fair included vintage cars, bikes, stalls and costumes plus food and shows, giving people a taste of history and a celebration of our heritage.

The Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland Vintage weekend at Elland CC

It also featured a dog show, which was run courtesy of the RSPCA.

Other weekend events included a Vintage Ball and a Vintage Tea on the first two days of events, which were all hosted by Elland Rotary Club.

Jenny Bromley sings with Jump Jive and Wail

Alison and Andy Walker enjoying a dance

Helen Wilkinson and Gemma Hocks, from Elland Rotary, Elland Vintage weekend

Claire and Ethan Dervish, meet Halifax's Great Britain Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft at Elland Vintage Weekend

Jiving to the swing band at Elland Vintage Weekend

