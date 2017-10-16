What's the weird orange haze over Calderdale?

Have you noticed the strange coloured sky today?

Ex-hurricane Ophelia is currently sweeping across Ireland and there will be strong gusts in Calderdale and across Yorkshire later today.

Storm Ophelia: All you need to know as former hurricane approaches Yorkshire

And those southerly winds are also causing the orange tint in the skies above us - now that the thick fog is clearing.

It is dust from the Sahara desert, in Africa, and debris from forest fires in Spain and Portugal that is now travelling across the UK.

The South Coast has experienced it most of the morning and it is now moving north.

Ophelia has pulled in unseasonably warm air up from Spain and North Africa, bringing temperatures in the early 20s over the weekend.