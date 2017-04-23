Alex is steadfast in victory

Skippers past and present, Alex Stead and Matt Baxter, combined to ensure Lightcliffe made a winning start to their Bradford League campaign.

The Wakefield Road side, without new overseas player Kashif Naveed, still eased to a seven wicket win away to a new-look East Bierley line-up.

East Bierley made 238 for nine thanks to Amar Rashid (40), Adal Islam (39) and Mark Gill (33), teenage spinner Daanyaal Ahmed showing his immense promise with six for 63.

The visitors had few problems knocking off the runs with Stead standing firm at one end and making 92 not out with 11 fours and four maximums.

Last year’s captain received strong support from Ian Philliskirk (45) and new skipper Baxter (40 no) as Lightcliffe reached their target with six overs to spare.

Promoted Northowram Fields had a useful 89-run home win over old Central Yorkshire League rivals Altofts in Championship Two.

Skipper John Lister defied injury and made a useful 63 off 54 balls as the innings threatened to stall, the Rams finishing with 206 for nine.

With Ben Grech on the sidelines and Chris Metcalf injuring his back making 30, Majid Jahangir took the wicketkeeping gloves as the visitors from Wakefield were dismissed for 117.

Pace man Josh Bennett Keer took four for 36 and spinner Jason Smith three for 34 while Ashton Richardson took the key wicket of Farrouk Alam for 46 on debut.

Brighouse lost their home derby against Hartshead Moor in the same section.

The Russell Way men lacked a major contribution in their 170 for eight, the returning Mohammad Khan (four for 46) and former Scotland seamer Iain Wardlaw (three for 55) doing much of the damage.

Khan then struck 106 not out off 114 balls as Moor romped to a nine-wicket win. He and Ahsan Butt (30no) clinched victory with a stand of 93.

Barkisland’s disappointing start in the Huddersfield League’s top flight continued with a three-wicket defeat at home to Kirkburton.

Skipper Darren Robinson (66 no) and Jake Finch (54) helped them to 215 for six but Kirkburton just had the edge in spite of Alex Scholefield’s three for 54.

Elland were unable to follow up their opening day win over Meltham when they went to Mirfield Parish Cavaliers in the Championship.

The small Mirfield ground must have come as a shock after the wide open spaces of Hullen Edge and other top-flight grounds and Elland must have been reasonably satisfied to limit their hosts to 240 for nine.

However, Elland only made 221 in reply with Muhammed Ali following up his 85 not out a week earlier by making 67.

Ben Birkhead’s 73 helped Rastrick got off the mark at the second attempt in the same section.

The Round Hill side scored 245 at Holmfirth, who were limited to 222 with Jack Pearson taking seven for 67.