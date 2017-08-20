Crossley helps Rams go top

Have your say

There was a shake up at the top of Division One in the Halifax League with Sowerby Bridge slipping from first to fourth as their form slump continued at Southowram.

The Rams are the new leaders as they dismissed Bridge for 106 in reply to their 167 in a 40 overs match.

Dean Crossley’s 77 was crucial for Southowram in the first half and Bridge then had no answer to Tom Belfield (4-63) and Neil Eastwood (6-39).

Cullingworth, yet to play in the Premier, are only one point behind Southowram after a 48-run home win over bottom side Stones.

Ben Burkill took his run tally to 986 for the season with another 58 and the Welch brothers, Steve and Chris, made 79 and 74 not out respectively asd Cullingworth posted a challenging 245-6.

Kevin O’Rourke made a valiant 102 for the Ripponden side and Ralph Bownas add 46 but to no avail.

Bridgeholme went third after Yasir Mahmood hit the last delivery of the match for six to give his side victory over Shelf.

Destructive batsmen Babar Malik dominated the first half, smashing 142 not out as Shelf posted 243-4 in 35 overs.

Bridgeholme were on the back foot at 102-6 before Yasir (87no) and Ikram Mahmood (31) took control.

With six needed off the last ball, Yasir proved up to the task.

Blackley’s hopes of an immediate return to the Premier took a knock at Great Horton Park Chapel.

Blackley could only manage 115 but their hosts were 30-5 before opening bowler Matthew Jordan (54no) and Tom Halliday (30) guided their side to a two-wicket win.

Division One: Shelf 243-4 r/d 35 overs (B Malik 142no), Bridgeholme* 245-8 (Y Mahmood 87no, Ramsden 5-71: pts 5-10. Cullingworth* 245-6 (Burkill 58, S Welch 79, C Welch 74no, S Sutcliffe 5- 76), Stones 197-10 (K O’Rourke 102, R Bownas 46): pts 12-4. Blackley 115-10, Great Horton PC 119-8 (M Jordan 54no): pts 3-12. Southowram 167-9 r/d 40 overs (D Crossley 77, J Dixon 4-49), Sowerby Bridge 106-10 (L Mattock 42, Bellfield 4-63, Eastwood 6-39): pts 12-3.

Points: Southowram 158, Cullingworth 157, Bridgeholme 151, Sowerby Bridge 151, Blackley 133, Great Horton PC 124, Shelf 84, Stones 58.

The pace of Luke Brooksby was too much for visitors Outlane as Illingworth’s relentless charge to the Division Two title continued.

Brooksby shattered Outlane for 57 8-18 off 14 overs and Illingworth breezed to victory for the loss of one wicket in 9.2 overs.

The battle for the second promotion place looks wide open after Mount shocked Bradshaw and won by 71 runs.

Mount made 174-8 in 43 overs, Saif Arhsad scoring with 54, and Bradshaw suffered at the hands of Amjad Hussain (6-49) and were all out for 103.

Lee Broadbent hit another 99 runs, and moved to 951 for the season, as Luddenden Foot beat Low Moor by 107 runs.

Greetland made it three wins on the bounce with a seven run win at Upper Hopton.

They looked up against it when they only totalled 109 but Sajid Ali (8-39) turned in a stunning performance with the ball to give them victory.

Clayton had a resounding 110 run win at home to Old Town.

Paul Artist (69) and wicket keeper Tim Evans (58) set a great platform and a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket between John Jonas (84no) and Danny Wilkins (55) took the total to 319-6.

Asif Ramzan made 95 in reply but his teammates struggled against Paul Gelder (6-72) as Town succumbed at 209 all out.

There was no play in the Leymoor v Birchencliffe contest.

Division Two: Clayton* 319-6 (P Artist 69, T Evans 58, J Jonas 84no, D Wilkins 55), Old Town 209-10 (P Gelder 6-72): pts 12-4. Outlane 57-10 (L Brooksby 8-18), Illingworth* 60-1: pts 0-12. Leymoor vs Birchencliffe (no play): pts 2-2. Mount CC* 174-8 (S Arshad 54, A Iqbal 48no, R Beaumont 4-60) Bradshaw 103-10 (A Hussain 6-49): pts 12-3. Luddenden Foot 236-10 (L Broadbent 99, M Sidana 4-73), Low Moor* 129-10 (M Richardson 5-46); pts 12-4. Greetland 109- 10 (S Ali 8-39), Upper Hopton* 102-10 (M Broadbent 4-22); pts 12-4.

Points: Illingworth SM 212, Bradshaw 169, Clayton 159, Luddenden Foot 138, Mount 131, Outlane 126, Leymoor 118, Birchencliffe 109, Greetland 101, Old Town 95, Low Moor 94, Upper Hopton 84.