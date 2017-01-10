Search

Carrington break new ground in Sunday Cup

Matty Jones for Carrington and Ahsan Farooq for Hammers in a previous meeting between the sides.

Matty Jones for Carrington and Ahsan Farooq for Hammers in a previous meeting between the sides.

0
Have your say

Carrington saw off fellow Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League side Halifax Hammers 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the West Riding Sunday Cup for the first time.

Component:1.8326410.1484049002, , ,$mergedBody