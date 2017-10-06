Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town could move back into the National League play-off places if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday (3pm).
Scott McManus suffered a cut to his shin in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Wrexham but should be fit to play on Saturday, while centre-back Scott Garner serves the last of his three-game suspension.
Boreham Wood have already beaten Aldershot, Leyton Orient and Dover this season, with only Dagenham and Redbridge scoring more than them in the league so far.
The club finished in an impressive 11th place under Luke Garrard last season in what is his first managerial job.
Portuguese winger Bruno Andrade scored 10 goals in 30 league starts last season after joining from Woking, and already has seven in 14 appearances this term.
Both teams have three wins, two defeats and a draw from their last six games, but Boreham Wood have only scored once in their last three matches.
Saturday’s National League fixtures:
Boreham W v Halifax
Maidenhead v Aldershot
Barrow v Leyton Orient
Gateshead v Bromley
Woking v Dag & Red
Macclesfield v Ebbsfleet
Tranmere v Chester
Torquay v Dover
Sutton Utd v AFC Fylde
Solihull M v Hartlepool
Maidstone v Guiseley
Wrexham v Eastleigh
