FC Halifax Town 3-0 Curzon Ashton: Heath satisfied with comfortable win over Curzon

Town boss Billy Heath admitted his side were “comfortable” after their 3-0 win at home to Curzon Ashton sealed their place in the play-offs.

Town cruised to victory thanks to an own goal and efforts from Dion Charles and Danny Hone.

“It was comfortable,” said Heath. “I thought once the second goal went in I didn’t think they were going to get two. We played some decent stuff at times. The tempo wasn’t quite right at the beginning but I’m pleased with the result and that we’re confirmed in the play-offs.

“We didn’t concede again, we scored three goals and I thought everybody, in patches, did very well.

“It’s been a long, hard season and there were a few tired legs out there. The squad was really bare today with injuries and there were a lot of tired legs in the last 20 minutes but we did very well.”

Despite not scoring in his last two starts as a lone striker, the performance of Richard Peniket drew praise from the Town boss.

“He’s been magnificent,” Heath said. “We’ve played him up front on his own in the last two games and he’s been fantastic - exactly how you play when you’re leading the line on your own.

“It’s not rocket science - Dents isn’t the greatest footballer on artificial turf. He’ll be the first to hold his hands up, and Peni was magnificent at Harrogate.

“He had a slight problem on Thursday in training so we left it right to the last minute, but apart from that he was always going to start.”

Heath also singled out Danny Clarke’s performance in the game. “I thought he was outstanding,” Heath said. “From minute one to minute 94 he got about the pitch, he broke things up, he was a threat going forward, he linked things quite well, but his energy and endeavour was outstanding. And he looks fresh. His fitness levels are unbelievable.”

Heath said Charles’ goal was the match-winning moment of the game.

“It was a fantastic finish,” he said. “Dion’s not renowned for his heading ability but the cross looked as if it had gone very deep and then what a finish. That relieved the pressure a bit more, we could relax a bit more after that. He’s done very well. He was disappointed to go off but he’s done very well since he came in.”

Adam Morgan came off the bench in the game, and Heath admitted the former Liverpool youngster may have to be patient a while longer before getting a start.

“It’s difficult for him at the minute because we’re winning games, so you don’t need to change things,” Heath added. “I’m a big believer in that. Morgs is training well, he seems happy around the place. He;s not happy because he’s not starting games but his attitude in training has been really good. He just needs to do what everyone else who is out of the team does - keep working hard.”