FC Halifax Town v Fylde preview

FC Halifax Town have the chance to reduce the gap on Fylde to four points when they host the league leaders on Friday (3pm).

Town go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Alfreton, their fourth win in five games, thanks to Tom Denton’s 18th goal of the season. They have also gone more than four hours without conceding a goal.

Matty Kosylo has “got a chance” of being involved according to the Town boss Billy Heath, although Josh Macdonald is a doubt with a slight groin problem.

Matty Brown is not expected to be involved until after the Harrogate game.

Fylde lost at strugglers Stalybridge last time out, and The Coasters’ nickname seems appropriate too for their end-of-season form, as they have only one win in their last five outings and they won only four of their last 12 games in the 2015-16 campaign, two of which were against Billy Heath’s North Ferriby.

If Fylde win on Friday, they would then be uncatchable by The Shaymen, and if Kidderminster lost too, they would need a huge overhaul of their goal difference and a Fylde implosion to finish first.

Fylde have scored 100 goals in the league this season, 43 of which have come from striker Danny Rowe, who will create a new league record if he notches another before the end of the season.

