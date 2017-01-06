FC Halifax Town: We need to turn the corner - and fast, says skipper

Town captain Liam King has warned his team-mates they can’t waste any more time in rediscovering their form.

Halifax are without a win in nearly two months and are in danger of losing touch with the play-off places if their poor form continues.

On Saturday, Town travel to second-bottom Stalybridge, who have won just three of their 23 league games this season.

King believes anything other than victory tomorrow for Halifax is unacceptable.

He said: “We are in a bad run of form but we just need to turn the corner as soon as possible.

“The next few games are really important to stay in the chase for those play-offs.

“It’s an important game on Saturday.

“We wanted three points on New Year’s Day but we drew against a good side.

“We need to turn the corner and we need to do it fast.

“If you look at the table, we need to win on Saturday. It’s a must win.

“We won’t be out of the play-off picture if we don’t but it would be a big help if we do win because we need to go into our games in hand with a run of form.

“But then we need to win those games in hand too to be back in contention.”

King accepts The Shaymen will not finish in the play-offs unless they start to produce winning football again.

But he insists the squad is trying everything they can to turn their form around.

“It’s not down to lack of effort or lack of trying to get a result,” he said.

“The quality is letting us down.

“All the lads want to get that win, that’s why we’re playing football, to enjoy it and get wins under our belts.

“If we are not winning games, we’re not enjoying it.

“We are trying to put it right. Saturday is a big game for us and it’s a chance to put things right.

“We’ve been too up and down and in this league; to do well, you have to be consistent

“There’s been big changes at the club in the summer and that might have a bearing on things.

“The fans just need to bear with us and hopefully we will turn the corner.”

King feels a more settled team and a tighter defence can turn the tide for The Shaymen.

He added: “We need that spark. I think we improved from Boxing Day on New Year’s Day, but we need to be more solid as a team.

“We’re conceding far too many goals. But that’s not just about the defence, it’s about the whole side.

“We need to be more solid and more resilient.

“At the moment I don’t think teams have to work that hard to score against us,

“We need to be more organised.

“Billy’s had to chop and change the team with all the injuries, but he needs a consistent side.

“For that run of form we had when we won seven in a row, I don’t think the team changed once, which shows you what we’re capable of.

“But since then we’ve just been chopping and changing.”