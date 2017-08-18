FC Halifax Town: We’re not out of our depth at this level, says Moyo

Cliff Moyo reckons Town have not looked out of place upon their return to the National League.

The Shaymen are yet to win and have scored just once in their first four games of the season, but Moyo insists there have been encouraging signs for Town.

“Teams like Aldershot are on a different level, but we don’t look out of place,” he said.

“I think we just need a bit of belief and that break.

“I thought we were there or thereabouts on Tuesday. It could have been a win to us or a draw, but I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“We’re not far off.”

Asked whether belief would have taken a knock due to the manner of their defeat against Dover on Tuesday, Moyo said: “Slightly, but I wouldn’t say it’s a big knock to the lads because we can avoid those situations, but we need to learn quickly, otherwise we’re going to get punished.”

Only Jake Hibbs made more substitute appearances than Moyo’s 13 last season as he usually played second-fiddle to captain Kevin Roberts at right-back.

But Moyo is bullish about his chances of being first-choice this season despite the arrival of Michael Duckworth from Fleetwood as Roberts’ replacement.

“It’s a team game, whether I’m playing or someone else does, all that matters is that the team wins,” Moyo said.

“Personally if I’m playing I’m even happier. I’m going to try and keep my shirt and hopefully I’ve done enough on Tuesday to start the next game.

“Michael’s a good player, you can tell. There’s no doubt about that. He’s had numerous games in the Football League.

“That gives me a bit of competition, but I like that.

“The manager hasn’t said anything about who’s first-choice but I think it would be unfair to pick one or the other. It’s between me and Michael to perform and whoever starts, starts.”

Asked whther he felt he had improved as a player since arriving at The Shay last summer, the defender said; “Yeah, definitely. I think the lads help massively.

“I had some games I had to observe on the bench and take some tips on where I could improve.

“Personally if I was the manager, I wouldn’t have put Kevin Roberts on the bench either with his experience and the fact he was captain.

“We got on really well, there was no hard feelings. He actually messaged me on Tuesday to ask how I was getting on.

“I feel I’ve improved on the ball, but it’s just having belief in myself a bit more and the rest will come.

“But I believe I’m good enough to play at this level. 100 per cent. You’ve got to have confidence within yourself to be able to perform.”