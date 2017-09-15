FC Halifax Town: We’ve got the recipe for success, says Garner

Centre-back Scott Garner says Town’s collective spirit and never-say-die attitude have been the driving force behind their impressive start to the season.

Town recorded their fifth win in their first 10 games with a stunning 3-0 victory at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night to move into second place in the table.

“I think it’s down to the way we’ve approached it,” said Garner. “We’ve come into the league with a fresh mind, going to attack games, defend with our lives and it’s paying off.

“It took us the first two games to settle into the league, we didn’t really believe we were as good as we were but since then we’ve really kicked on.

“The team spirit and everything is incredible. We work for each other, we weather storms when we have to, Sam (Johnson) makes saves when required, and we’ve started putting the ball in the net. It’s a great recipe.

“I think too many teams say ‘we work hard for each other’ but that’s the teams the gaffer builds.

“That’s what we’ve done for two seasons now and everyone that goes onto that pitch knows what’s require of them, and that’s what they give.

“We just know what to do. We know how to win at the minute.

“I’m sure we’ll have bad patches through the season but while we’re doing well like this we’ve got to ride the wave and get as many points as possible.”

Only fellow part-timers Sutton are higher in the table than Halifax, and Garner reckons there might be some advantages to Town’s semi-pro status in comparison to the majority of their full-time opponents.

“I think it keeps you sharper being full-time, but does it keep you hungrier being part-time?” Garner said.

“People have gone to work during the day so they might appreciate every day life and then look forward more to the game because you’re back in football.

“I think it’s probably serving us well at the minute. we look forward to seeing each other when we come in because full-time players probably get into a bit of a lull going in every day.

“We’re in training then back to our normal lives where we’re just looking forward to the football the next day.

“I think we’re a breath of fresh air for the league and it’s good too see us flying high.”

Garner insists The Shaymen are not looking too far ahead but believes they have a chance of causing another upset at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

“We know we’ve got good players,” he added. “What I like about it is we’re not looking any further than the next game. We keep saying ‘get another three points on the board’ and it gives us that bit more breathing space.

“All you want to do still is collect as many points as you can at this stage of the season.

“The win on Tuesday means we have a bit of a free hit if you like on Saturday to try and get another three points, and who’s going to back against us?”